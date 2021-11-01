Liberty Wing Airmen exercise their ACE capabilities

An F-15E Strike Eagle assigned to the 492nd Fighter Squadron prepares to taxi during Agile Combat Employment training at Royal Air Force Lakenheath, England, Jan. 11, 2021. During events like this, 48th Fighter Wing Airmen are trained and empowered to make disciplined decisions at subordinate levels, in order to meet mission intent and take initiative in a contested environment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Madeline Herzog)

