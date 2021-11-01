Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Liberty Wing Airmen exercise their ACE capabilities [Image 10 of 12]

    Liberty Wing Airmen exercise their ACE capabilities

    RAF LAKENHEATH, SFK, UNITED KINGDOM

    01.11.2021

    Photo by Senior Airman Madeline Herzog 

    48th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Miguel Talamantes, 48th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron crew chief, reviews a technical order while fixing an F-15 during Agile Combat Employment training at Royal Air Force Lakenheath, England, Jan. 11, 2021. Engagements incorporating ACE concepts in less than optimal environments improve interoperability among forces and help allies and partners increase their capabilities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Madeline Herzog)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.11.2021
    Date Posted: 01.13.2021 12:30
    Photo ID: 6480315
    VIRIN: 210111-F-ZB805-0971
    Resolution: 6051x4034
    Size: 2.75 MB
    Location: RAF LAKENHEATH, SFK, GB 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Liberty Wing Airmen exercise their ACE capabilities [Image 12 of 12], by SrA Madeline Herzog, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    RAF Lakenheath
    ACE
    48th Fighter Wing
    48th FW
    Liberty Wing
    Agile Combat Employment

