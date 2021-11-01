U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Miguel Talamantes, 48th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron crew chief, reviews a technical order while fixing an F-15 during Agile Combat Employment training at Royal Air Force Lakenheath, England, Jan. 11, 2021. Engagements incorporating ACE concepts in less than optimal environments improve interoperability among forces and help allies and partners increase their capabilities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Madeline Herzog)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.11.2021 Date Posted: 01.13.2021 12:30 Photo ID: 6480315 VIRIN: 210111-F-ZB805-0971 Resolution: 6051x4034 Size: 2.75 MB Location: RAF LAKENHEATH, SFK, GB Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Liberty Wing Airmen exercise their ACE capabilities [Image 12 of 12], by SrA Madeline Herzog, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.