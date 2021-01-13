Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USNHO Administers COVID-19 Vaccine [Image 1 of 3]

    USNHO Administers COVID-19 Vaccine

    OKINAWA, JAPAN

    01.13.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Matthew Dickinson 

    Commander, Fleet Activities, Okinawa

    210113-N-GG858-1074 OKINAWA, Japan (Jan. 13, 2021) Hospitalman Dillon Bothwell, from Rock Port, Mo., assigned to U.S. Naval Hospital Okinawa, fills a syringe with the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine Jan. 13, 2021. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Matthew Dickinson)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.13.2021
    Date Posted: 01.13.2021 01:05
    Photo ID: 6479797
    VIRIN: 210113-N-GG858-1074
    Resolution: 8157x5438
    Size: 24.27 MB
    Location: OKINAWA, JP
    Hometown: ROCK PORT, MO, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USNHO Administers COVID-19 Vaccine [Image 3 of 3], by PO2 Matthew Dickinson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    corpsman
    shots
    us navy
    administer
    covid-19 vaccine

