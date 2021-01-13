210113-N-GG858-1074 OKINAWA, Japan (Jan. 13, 2021) Hospitalman Dillon Bothwell, from Rock Port, Mo., assigned to U.S. Naval Hospital Okinawa, fills a syringe with the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine Jan. 13, 2021. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Matthew Dickinson)
|Date Taken:
|01.13.2021
|Date Posted:
|01.13.2021 01:05
|Photo ID:
|6479797
|VIRIN:
|210113-N-GG858-1074
|Resolution:
|8157x5438
|Size:
|24.27 MB
|Location:
|OKINAWA, JP
|Hometown:
|ROCK PORT, MO, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USNHO Administers COVID-19 Vaccine [Image 3 of 3], by PO2 Matthew Dickinson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT