CFAO Personnel Receive COVID-19 Vaccine

210113-N-GG858-1088 OKINAWA, Japan (Jan. 13, 2021) CMDCM Michael Fluent, command master chief of Commander, Fleet Activities Okinawa, receives his COVID-19 vaccine at U.S. Naval Hospital Okinawa, Jan. 13, 2021. CFAO supports the full spectrum of Navy operations on Okinawa and its major tenant commands are Commander Task Force 76, Naval Mobile Construction Battalion 5 and Patrol and Reconnaissance Force 7th Fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Matthew Dickinson)

