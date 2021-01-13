Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CFAO Personnel Receive COVID-19 Vaccine [Image 2 of 3]

    CFAO Personnel Receive COVID-19 Vaccine

    OKINAWA, JAPAN

    01.13.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Matthew Dickinson 

    Commander, Fleet Activities, Okinawa

    210113-N-GG858-1083 OKINAWA, Japan (Jan. 13, 2021) Cdr. Kevin Kreutz, executive officer of Commander, Fleet Activities Okinawa, receives his COVID-19 vaccine at U.S. Naval Hospital Okinawa, Jan. 13, 2021. CFAO supports the full spectrum of Navy operations on Okinawa and its major tenant commands are Commander Task Force 76, Naval Mobile Construction Battalion 5 and Patrol and Reconnaissance Force 7th Fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Matthew Dickinson)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CFAO Personnel Receive COVID-19 Vaccine [Image 3 of 3], by PO2 Matthew Dickinson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

