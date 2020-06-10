Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MEDEVAC AREA 1 [Image 14 of 14]

    MEDEVAC AREA 1

    CAMP CASEY, SOUTH KOREA

    10.06.2020

    Photo by Pfc. Mario Hernandez Lopez 

    U.S. Army Garrison Yongsan-Casey

    A U.S. Army soldier, assigned to Charlie Company 3rd General Support Aviation battalion, observes the descent of a medical evacuation (MEDEVAC) helicopter, on a hospital, Republic of Korea, Oct, 6. 2020. The MEDEVAC crew landed on a hospital during an area familiarization mission to maintain efficiency in transportating medically emergent and urgent emergencies in Area 1 of the Republic of Korea. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Mario Hernandez Lopez)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.06.2020
    Date Posted: 01.12.2021 23:18
    Photo ID: 6479762
    VIRIN: 201006-A-UN767-1104
    Resolution: 4439x2959
    Size: 6.11 MB
    Location: CAMP CASEY, KR 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, MEDEVAC AREA 1 [Image 14 of 14], by PFC Mario Hernandez Lopez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    medical
    MEDEVAC
    Korea
    Camp Casey
    U.S. Army

