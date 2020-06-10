MEDEVAC AREA 1

A U.S. Army soldier, assigned to Charlie Company 3rd General Support Aviation battalion, observes the descent of a medical evacuation (MEDEVAC) helicopter, on a hospital, Republic of Korea, Oct, 6. 2020. The MEDEVAC crew landed on a hospital during an area familiarization mission to maintain efficiency in transportating medically emergent and urgent emergencies in Area 1 of the Republic of Korea. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Mario Hernandez Lopez)

