U.S. Army soldier Pfc. Patrick McGarry, assigned to the U.S. Army Garrison Headquarters Company, aims downrange on Camp Casey, Republic of Korea, Oct. 26, 2020. McGarry practiced his battle drills to retain his ability to defend and protect the Garrison during a field training exercise. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Mario Hernandez Lopez)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 10.26.2020 Date Posted: 01.12.2021 23:18 Photo ID: 6479760 VIRIN: 201026-A-UN767-1022 Resolution: 6000x4000 Size: 2.43 MB Location: CAMP CASEY, KR Web Views: 3 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Camp Casey Garrison FTX [Image 14 of 14], by PFC Mario Hernandez Lopez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.