Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Camp Casey Garrison FTX [Image 12 of 14]

    Camp Casey Garrison FTX

    CAMP CASEY, SOUTH KOREA

    10.26.2020

    Photo by Pfc. Mario Hernandez Lopez 

    U.S. Army Garrison Yongsan-Casey

    U.S. Army soldier Pfc. Patrick McGarry, assigned to the U.S. Army Garrison Headquarters Company, aims downrange on Camp Casey, Republic of Korea, Oct. 26, 2020. McGarry practiced his battle drills to retain his ability to defend and protect the Garrison during a field training exercise. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Mario Hernandez Lopez)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.26.2020
    Date Posted: 01.12.2021 23:18
    Photo ID: 6479760
    VIRIN: 201026-A-UN767-1022
    Resolution: 6000x4000
    Size: 2.43 MB
    Location: CAMP CASEY, KR 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Camp Casey Garrison FTX [Image 14 of 14], by PFC Mario Hernandez Lopez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Camp Casey Combat Olympics
    MEDEVAC AREA 1
    MLRS May 2020 Korea
    MEDEVAC AREA 1
    911 Memorial
    MEDEVAC AREA 1
    MEDEVAC AREA 1
    MEDEVAC AREA 1
    MEDEVAC AREA 1
    U.S. Army FTX
    MEDEVAC AREA 1
    Camp Casey Garrison FTX
    MEDEVAC AREA 1
    MEDEVAC AREA 1

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Korea
    Camp Casey
    U.S. Army

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT