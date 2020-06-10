MEDEVAC AREA 1

U.S. Army soldiers, assigned to Charlie Company 3rd General Support Aviation battalion, prepare to ascend in a medical evacuation (MEDEVAC) helicopter, on Camp Casey, Republic of Korea, Oct, 6. 2020. The MEDEVAC crew conducted an area familiarization mission to maintain efficiency in transportating medically emergent and urgent emergencies in Area 1 of the Republic of Korea. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Mario Hernandez Lopez)
|Date Taken:
|10.06.2020
|Date Posted:
|01.12.2021 23:18
|Photo ID:
|6479761
|VIRIN:
|201006-A-UN767-1025
|Resolution:
|4000x6000
|Size:
|15.25 MB
|Location:
|CAMP CASEY, KR
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|1
