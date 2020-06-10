Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    MEDEVAC AREA 1 [Image 13 of 14]

    MEDEVAC AREA 1

    CAMP CASEY, SOUTH KOREA

    10.06.2020

    Photo by Pfc. Mario Hernandez Lopez 

    U.S. Army Garrison Yongsan-Casey

    U.S. Army soldiers, assigned to Charlie Company 3rd General Support Aviation battalion, prepare to ascend in a medical evacuation (MEDEVAC) helicopter, on Camp Casey, Republic of Korea, Oct, 6. 2020. The MEDEVAC crew conducted an area familiarization mission to maintain efficiency in transportating medically emergent and urgent emergencies in Area 1 of the Republic of Korea. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Mario Hernandez Lopez)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.06.2020
    Date Posted: 01.12.2021 23:18
    Photo ID: 6479761
    VIRIN: 201006-A-UN767-1025
    Resolution: 4000x6000
    Size: 15.25 MB
    Location: CAMP CASEY, KR 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, MEDEVAC AREA 1 [Image 14 of 14], by PFC Mario Hernandez Lopez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Camp Casey Combat Olympics
    MEDEVAC AREA 1
    MLRS May 2020 Korea
    MEDEVAC AREA 1
    911 Memorial
    MEDEVAC AREA 1
    MEDEVAC AREA 1
    MEDEVAC AREA 1
    MEDEVAC AREA 1
    U.S. Army FTX
    MEDEVAC AREA 1
    Camp Casey Garrison FTX
    MEDEVAC AREA 1
    MEDEVAC AREA 1

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    medical
    MEDEVAC
    Korea
    Camp Casey
    U.S. Army

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT