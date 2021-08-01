U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Zachary Larsen, a combat graphics specialist with Headquarters and Support Battalion, Marine Corps Installations Pacific – Marine Corps Base Camp Smedley D. Butler, sights in during a standoff munition disruption (SMUD) range on Camp Hansen, Okinawa, Japan, Jan. 8, 2020. SMUD is a technique used by explosive ordnance disposal technicians where they utilize a service weapon to disrupt and neutralize munition from a standoff distance in order to achieve a low-order detonation. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Brennan J. Beauton)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.08.2021 Date Posted: 01.12.2021 18:50 Photo ID: 6479619 VIRIN: 210108-M-VV856-1489 Resolution: 4000x2667 Size: 5.8 MB Location: CAMP HANSEN, OKINAWA, JP Web Views: 3 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, MCB Camp Butler EOD conducts SMUD range [Image 8 of 8], by Cpl Brennan Beauton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.