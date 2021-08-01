Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MCB Camp Butler EOD conducts SMUD range [Image 1 of 8]

    MCB Camp Butler EOD conducts SMUD range

    CAMP HANSEN, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    01.08.2021

    Photo by Cpl. Brennan Beauton 

    Marine Corps Installations Pacific

    U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Coy M. Moody, an explosive ordnance (EOD) technician with 9th Engineer Support Battalion, 3rd Marine Logistics Group, prepares the standoff munition disruption (SMUD) range on Camp Hansen, Okinawa, Japan, Jan. 8, 2020. SMUD is a technique used by EOD technicians where they utilize a service weapon to disrupt and neutralize munition from a standoff distance in order to achieve a low-order detonation. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Brennan J. Beauton)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.08.2021
    Date Posted: 01.12.2021 18:50
    Photo ID: 6479616
    VIRIN: 210108-M-VV856-1078
    Resolution: 3648x3648
    Size: 10.9 MB
    Location: CAMP HANSEN, OKINAWA, JP
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, MCB Camp Butler EOD conducts SMUD range [Image 8 of 8], by Cpl Brennan Beauton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Japan
    Okinawa
    U.S. Marines
    MCIPAC
    Marine Corps Installations Pacific

