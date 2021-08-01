MCB Camp Butler EOD conducts SMUD range

U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Coy M. Moody, an explosive ordnance (EOD) technician with 9th Engineer Support Battalion, 3rd Marine Logistics Group, prepares the standoff munition disruption (SMUD) range on Camp Hansen, Okinawa, Japan, Jan. 8, 2020. SMUD is a technique used by EOD technicians where they utilize a service weapon to disrupt and neutralize munition from a standoff distance in order to achieve a low-order detonation. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Brennan J. Beauton)

Date Taken: 01.08.2021 Date Posted: 01.12.2021 Location: CAMP HANSEN, OKINAWA, JP