Sgt. 1st Class Jeff Kjeldgaard, tapes food boxes at the Emergency Food Network warehouse in Fife, Wash. on June 6, 2021. The Guard helped pack more than 8,000 emergency food boxes for the residents of Pierce County. (U.S. National Guard photo by Joseph Siemandel)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.07.2021 Date Posted: 01.12.2021 18:12 Photo ID: 6479611 VIRIN: 210107-D-MN117-762 Resolution: 4432x3368 Size: 4.35 MB Location: FIFE, WA, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Washington National Guard supports Emergency Food Network pack emergency food boxes [Image 2 of 2], by Joseph Siemandel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.