Washington National Guard supports Emergency Food Network pack emergency food boxes

Private 1st Class Trenton Choate packs a food box at the Emergency Food Network warehouse in Fife, Wash. on June 6, 2021. The Guard helped pack more than 8,000 emergency food boxes for the residents of Pierce County. (U.S. National Guard photo by Joseph Siemandel)

Date Taken: 01.07.2021 Date Posted: 01.12.2021