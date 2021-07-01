Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Washington National Guard supports Emergency Food Network pack emergency food boxes [Image 1 of 2]

    Washington National Guard supports Emergency Food Network pack emergency food boxes

    FIFE, WA, UNITED STATES

    01.07.2021

    Photo by Joseph Siemandel  

    Joint Forces Headquarters, Washington National Guard

    Private 1st Class Trenton Choate packs a food box at the Emergency Food Network warehouse in Fife, Wash. on June 6, 2021. The Guard helped pack more than 8,000 emergency food boxes for the residents of Pierce County. (U.S. National Guard photo by Joseph Siemandel)

    Date Taken: 01.07.2021
    Date Posted: 01.12.2021 18:12
    Location: FIFE, WA, US 
