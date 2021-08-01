Wing hosts 139th Medical Group Assumption of Command

Lt. Col. Jason Horn, 139th Medical Group commander, Missouri Air National Guard, salutes Col. Ed Black, 139th Airlift Wing commander, Missouri Air National Guard, after being recognized as the group’s new commander during his Assumption of Command Ceremony at Meierhoffer Funeral Home, St. Joseph, Missouri, on Jan. 9, 2021. Horn has served in the Air National Guard for 33 years and 29 years at the 139th Airlift Wing. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Airman 1st Class Brook Sumonja)

