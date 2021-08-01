Wing hosts 139th Medical Group Assumption of Command

Col. Ed Black, 139th Airlift Wing commander, Missouri Air National Guard, hands off the 139th Medical Group’s guidon to Lt. Col. Jason Horn, the incoming 139th Medical Group commander, Missouri Air National Guard, during the group’s Assumption of Command Ceremony at Meierhoffer Funeral Home, St. Joseph, Missouri, on Jan. 9, 2021. The primary purpose of an Assumption of Command Ceremony is to allow subordinates to witness the incoming officer assume command through the passing of the guidon. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Airman 1st Class Brook Sumonja)

