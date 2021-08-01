Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Wing hosts 139th Medical Group Assumption of Command [Image 6 of 8]

    Wing hosts 139th Medical Group Assumption of Command

    SAINT JOSEPH, MO, UNITED STATES

    01.08.2021

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Brook Sumonja 

    139th Airlift Wing

    Col. Ed Black, 139th Airlift Wing commander, Missouri Air National Guard, stands at attention during the 139th Medical Group’s Assumption of Command Ceremony at Meierhoffer Funeral Home, St. Joseph, Missouri, on Jan. 9, 2021. Black was the officiator for the ceremony where Lt. Col. Jason Horn became the commander of the medical group. The primary purpose of an Assumption of Command Ceremony is to allow subordinates to witness the incoming officer assume command through the passing of the guidon. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Airman 1st Class Brook Sumonja)

    Date Taken: 01.08.2021
    Date Posted: 01.12.2021 16:16
    Location: SAINT JOSEPH, MO, US
    medical group
    change of command

