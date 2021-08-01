Wing hosts 139th Medical Group Assumption of Command

Col. Ed Black, 139th Airlift Wing commander, Missouri Air National Guard, stands at attention during the 139th Medical Group’s Assumption of Command Ceremony at Meierhoffer Funeral Home, St. Joseph, Missouri, on Jan. 9, 2021. Black was the officiator for the ceremony where Lt. Col. Jason Horn became the commander of the medical group. The primary purpose of an Assumption of Command Ceremony is to allow subordinates to witness the incoming officer assume command through the passing of the guidon. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Airman 1st Class Brook Sumonja)

