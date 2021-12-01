JTF-CS Conducts Rehearsal of Concept Drill

210112-N-PC620-0019
JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, Va. (Jan. 12, 2021) Navy Lt. Cmdr. Dominick Stelly, a member of the Incident Support Team assigned to Joint Task Force Civil Support participates in a conference call during a rehearsal of concept drill in preparation for the command's upcoming exercise Sudden Response 21, Jan. 12, 2021. The exercise is held annually to test procedures and collaborative efforts while directing the lifesaving activities of the Defense, Chemical, Biological, Radiological, and Nuclear (CBRN) Response Force (DCRF). (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Michael H. Lehman/Released)
|01.12.2021
|01.12.2021 16:12
|6479436
|210112-N-PC620-1019
|6148x4391
|1.15 MB
|JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, VA, US
|3
|1
