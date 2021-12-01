JTF-CS Conducts Rehearsal of Concept Drill

210112-N-PC620-0031
JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, Va. (Jan. 12, 2021) The Deputy to the Commander of Joint Task Force Civil Support Michael Collins listens to a conference call with stakeholders of the command's upcoming exercise Sudden Response 21 during a rehearsal of concept drill, Jan. 12, 2021. The exercise is held annually to test procedures and collaborative efforts while directing the lifesaving activities of the Defense, Chemical, Biological, Radiological, and Nuclear (CBRN) Response Force (DCRF). (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Michael H. Lehman/Released)
