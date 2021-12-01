JTF-CS Conducts Rehearsal of Concept Drill

210112-N-PC620-0011

JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, Va. (Jan. 12, 2021) Marine Col. Timothy Powledge, the Chief of Staff assigned to Joint Task Force Civil Support (JTF-CS), talks to Army Lt. Col. Mario Oliva, the Incident Support Team leader at JTF-CS during a rehearsal of concept drill in preparation for the command's upcoming exercise Sudden Response 21, Jan. 12, 2021. The exercise is held annually to test procedures and collaborative efforts while directing the lifesaving activities of the Defense, Chemical, Biological, Radiological, and Nuclear (CBRN) Response Force (DCRF). (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Michael H. Lehman/Released)

Location: JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, VA, US