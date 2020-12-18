Dover AFB enables Polish, U.S. alliance

U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. James Wall, 436th Maintenance Group deputy commander greets Polish air force Lt. Col. Karol Budniak, deputy defense and military attache, and Polish air force Col. Pawel Marzeda, deputy defense and air attache, Dec. 18, 2020, at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware. The United States and Poland have enjoyed warm bilateral relations since 1989. Poland is a stalwart NATO ally, and both the U.S. and Poland remain committed to the regional security and prosperity of Europe. Due to its strategic location, Dover AFB supports approximately $3.5 billion worth of foreign military sales annually. (U.S. Air Force photo by Roland Balik)

