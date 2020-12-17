Airmen from 436th Aerial Port Squadron secure pallets on a cargo loader after unloading a Polish air force C-130E Hercules Dec. 17, 2020, at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, as part of a foreign military sales mission. The United States and Poland have enjoyed warm bilateral relations since 1989. Poland is a stalwart NATO ally, and both the U.S. and Poland remain committed to the regional security and prosperity of Europe. Due to its strategic location, Dover AFB supports approximately $3.5 billion worth of foreign military sales annually. (U.S. Air Force photo by Roland Balik)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 12.17.2020 Date Posted: 01.12.2021 13:58 Photo ID: 6479323 VIRIN: 201217-F-BO262-1020 Resolution: 4878x3247 Size: 2.4 MB Location: DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DE, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Dover AFB enables Polish, U.S. alliance [Image 11 of 11], by Roland Balik, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.