Dover AFB enables Polish, U.S. alliance

An Airmen from 436th Aerial Port Squadron loads a pallet onto a cargo loader from a Polish air force C-130E Hercules Dec. 17, 2020, at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, as part of a foreign military sales mission. The United States and Poland have enjoyed warm bilateral relations since 1989. Poland is a stalwart NATO ally, with which the U.S. partners closely on NATO capabilities, counterterrorism, nonproliferation, missile defense and regional cooperation in Central and Eastern Europe. Due to its strategic location, Dover AFB supports approximately $3.5 billion worth of foreign military sales annually. (U.S. Air Force photo by Roland Balik)

