Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Dover AFB enables Polish, U.S. alliance [Image 6 of 11]

    Dover AFB enables Polish, U.S. alliance

    DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DE, UNITED STATES

    12.17.2020

    Photo by Roland Balik 

    436th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    An Airmen from 436th Aerial Port Squadron loads a pallet onto a cargo loader from a Polish air force C-130E Hercules Dec. 17, 2020, at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, as part of a foreign military sales mission. The United States and Poland have enjoyed warm bilateral relations since 1989. Poland is a stalwart NATO ally, with which the U.S. partners closely on NATO capabilities, counterterrorism, nonproliferation, missile defense and regional cooperation in Central and Eastern Europe. Due to its strategic location, Dover AFB supports approximately $3.5 billion worth of foreign military sales annually. (U.S. Air Force photo by Roland Balik)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.17.2020
    Date Posted: 01.12.2021 13:57
    Photo ID: 6479322
    VIRIN: 201217-F-BO262-1016
    Resolution: 4560x3035
    Size: 2.4 MB
    Location: DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DE, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Dover AFB enables Polish, U.S. alliance [Image 11 of 11], by Roland Balik, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Dover AFB enables Polish, U.S. alliance
    Dover AFB enables Polish, U.S. alliance
    Dover AFB enables Polish, U.S. alliance
    Dover AFB enables Polish, U.S. alliance
    Dover AFB enables Polish, U.S. alliance
    Dover AFB enables Polish, U.S. alliance
    Dover AFB enables Polish, U.S. alliance
    Dover AFB enables Polish, U.S. alliance
    Dover AFB enables Polish, U.S. alliance
    Dover AFB enables Polish, U.S. alliance
    Dover AFB enables Polish, U.S. alliance

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Air Mobility Command
    Poland
    C-130E
    U.S. Air Force
    Foreign Military Sales
    436th Airlift Wing

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT