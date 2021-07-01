Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Bravo and Hotel Haircuts

    Bravo and Hotel Haircuts

    PARRIS ISLAND, SC, UNITED STATES

    01.07.2021

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Michelle Brudnicki 

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, Parris Island           

    Recruits with Hotel Company, 2nd Recruit Training Battalion, assist other recruits and clean off excessive hair on Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C., January 7, 2021. Recruits receive routine haircuts to maintain hygiene and uniformity standards throughout recruit training. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Michelle Brudnicki)

    Date Taken: 01.07.2021
    This work, Bravo and Hotel Haircuts [Image 10 of 10], by LCpl Michelle Brudnicki, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

