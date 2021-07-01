Recruits with Hotel Company, 2nd Recruit Training Battalion, assist other recruits and clean off excessive hair on Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C., January 7, 2021. Recruits receive routine haircuts to maintain hygiene and uniformity standards throughout recruit training. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Michelle Brudnicki)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.07.2021 Date Posted: 01.12.2021 10:14 Photo ID: 6479048 VIRIN: 210107-M-AW120-108 Resolution: 6486x4024 Size: 1.52 MB Location: PARRIS ISLAND, SC, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Bravo and Hotel Haircuts [Image 10 of 10], by LCpl Michelle Brudnicki, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.