Recruits with Bravo Company, 1st Recruit Training Battalion, receive haircuts on Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C. Jan. 7, 2021. Recruits receive routine haircuts to maintain hygiene and uniformity standards throughout recruit training. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Michelle Brudnicki)
This work, Bravo and Hotel Haircuts [Image 10 of 10], by LCpl Michelle Brudnicki, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
