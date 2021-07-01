Bravo and Hotel Haircuts

A recruit with Hotel Company, 2nd Recruit Training Battalion, gets a haircut in the receiving building on Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C. Jan. 7, 2021. Recruits receive routine haircuts to maintain hygiene and uniformity standards throughout recruit training. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Michelle Brudnicki)

