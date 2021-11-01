Aircraft carrying supplies for emergency field hospital lands at Plant 42

A NASA Armstrong Flight Research Center crewmember offloads supplies from a DC-8 for an Emergency Field Hospital at Air Force Plant 42 in Palmdale, California, Jan. 11. Samaritan’s Purse, charitable organization, has partnered with Lancaster Baptist Church, the city of Lancaster and AV Hospital to provide a 70-bed temporary field hospital to support COVID-19 patients. (Air Force photo by Giancarlo Casem)

Date Taken: 01.11.2021
Location: PALMDALE, CA, US