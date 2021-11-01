Dr. Roderick Davis, Air Force Plant 42 Deputy Director, and Ken Neitzel, Air Force Plant 42 Airfield Operations Director, talk with Edward Graham, Assistant to the Vice President of Programs and Government Relations for Samaritan’s Purse. (Air Force photo by Giancarlo Casem)
|Date Taken:
|01.11.2021
|Date Posted:
|01.11.2021 19:54
|Photo ID:
|6478626
|VIRIN:
|210111-F-HC101-1002
|Resolution:
|5469x3076
|Size:
|6.02 MB
|Location:
|PALMDALE, CA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Aircraft carrying supplies for emergency field hospital lands at Plant 42 [Image 3 of 3], by Giancarlo Casem, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Aircraft carrying supplies for emergency field hospital lands at Plant 42
LEAVE A COMMENT