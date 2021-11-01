Aircraft carrying supplies for emergency field hospital lands at Plant 42

A Samaritan’s Purse DC-8 taxis into NASA Armstrong Flight Research Center at Air Force Plant 42 in Palmdale, California, Jan. 11. The aircraft delivered supplies for an Emergency Field Hospital being constructed at Antelope Valley Hospital in nearby Lancaster, California. Samaritan’s Purse is charitable organization which has partnered with Lancaster Baptist Church, the city of Lancaster and AV Hospital to provide a 70-bed temporary field hospital to support COVID-19 patients. (Air Force photo by Giancarlo Casem)

