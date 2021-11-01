Chief of Naval Operations visits Naples, Italy

210111-N-DO281-0115 NAVAL SUPPORT ACTIVITY NAPLES, Italy (Jan. 11, 2021) Adm. Mike Gilday, Chief of Naval Operations, left, speaks with Corpsmen assigned to the Multi Service Ward at U.S. Naval Hospital Naples, Italy, about negative-pressure rooms used to treat potential coronavirus (COVID-19) patients at the hospital, Jan. 11, 2021. USNH Naples, the largest naval hospital in Europe, serves a diverse population of over 9,800 beneficiaries. Over 500 staff members at the main hospital, branch health clinic, and Navy Liaison Detachment in Landstuhl, Germany work tirelessly to keep warfighters in the fight and provide care for their families. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Trey Fowler/ Released)

