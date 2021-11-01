210111-N-DO281-0110 NAVAL SUPPORT ACTIVITY NAPLES, Italy (Jan. 11, 2021) Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Mike Gilday, center, and his wife, Mrs. Linda Gilday, right center, observe as Hospital Corpsman 2nd Class Allison Jones, assigned to the laboratory staff at U.S. Naval Hospital Naples, Italy, demonstrates how a COVID-19 polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test is processed at the hospital’s laboratory at Naval Support Activity Naples, Italy, Jan. 11, 2021. USNH Naples, the largest naval hospital in Europe, serves a diverse population of over 9,800 beneficiaries. Over 500 staff members at the main hospital, branch health clinic, and Navy Liaison Detachment in Landstuhl, Germany work tirelessly to keep warfighters in the fight and provide care for their families. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Trey Fowler/ Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.11.2021 Date Posted: 01.11.2021 15:19 Photo ID: 6478371 VIRIN: 210111-N-DO281-0110 Resolution: 2048x1365 Size: 335.52 KB Location: IT Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Chief of Naval Operations visits Naples, Italy [Image 2 of 2], by PO3 Trey Fowler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.