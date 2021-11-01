Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Chief of Naval Operations visits Naples, Italy [Image 1 of 2]

    ITALY

    01.11.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Trey Fowler 

    U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa/U.S. Sixth Fleet

    210111-N-DO281-0110 NAVAL SUPPORT ACTIVITY NAPLES, Italy (Jan. 11, 2021) Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Mike Gilday, center, and his wife, Mrs. Linda Gilday, right center, observe as Hospital Corpsman 2nd Class Allison Jones, assigned to the laboratory staff at U.S. Naval Hospital Naples, Italy, demonstrates how a COVID-19 polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test is processed at the hospital’s laboratory at Naval Support Activity Naples, Italy, Jan. 11, 2021. USNH Naples, the largest naval hospital in Europe, serves a diverse population of over 9,800 beneficiaries. Over 500 staff members at the main hospital, branch health clinic, and Navy Liaison Detachment in Landstuhl, Germany work tirelessly to keep warfighters in the fight and provide care for their families. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Trey Fowler/ Released)

    This work, Chief of Naval Operations visits Naples, Italy [Image 2 of 2], by PO3 Trey Fowler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

