AFSOCs historic first PTN team takes flight

U.S. Air Force 1st Lts. Nicholas Brandt and Ricardo Orocho, pilots assigned to the 524th Special Operations Squadron, prepare to sortie on Dec.30, 2020 from Duke Field, Florida.For the first time in Air Force Special Operations Command history, two new graduates from the Air Education and Training Command’s Pilot Training Next (PTN), served as aircraft commander and co-pilot on a mission sortie. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Michael Charles)

Date Taken: 12.30.2020 Location: DUKE FIELD, FL, US