AFSOCs historic first PTN team takes flight

U.S. Air Force 1st Lts. Nicholas Brandt, 524th Special Operations Squadron pilot, boards a C-146 Wolfhound Dec.30, 2020 on Duke Field, Florida.For the first time in Air Force Special Operations Command history, two new graduates from the Air Education and Training Command’s Pilot Training Next (PTN), served as aircraft commander and co-pilot on a mission sortie. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Michael Charles)

