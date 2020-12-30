Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AFSOCs historic first PTN team takes flight [Image 2 of 6]

    AFSOCs historic first PTN team takes flight

    DUKE FIELD, FL, UNITED STATES

    12.30.2020

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Michael Charles 

    492d Special Operations Wing

    U.S. Air Force 1st Lts. Nicholas Brandt, 524th Special Operations Squadron pilot, boards a C-146 Wolfhound Dec.30, 2020 on Duke Field, Florida.For the first time in Air Force Special Operations Command history, two new graduates from the Air Education and Training Command’s Pilot Training Next (PTN), served as aircraft commander and co-pilot on a mission sortie. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Michael Charles)

    This work, AFSOCs historic first PTN team takes flight [Image 6 of 6], by TSgt Michael Charles, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    AFSOC
    Special Forces
    USAF
    AETC
    492d SOW

