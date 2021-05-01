Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors conduct a training exercises [Image 2 of 3]

    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors conduct a training exercises

    JAPAN

    01.05.2021

    Photo by Seaman Zenaida Roth 

    USS RONALD REAGAN (CVN 76)

    210105-N-XU073-1032 YOKOSUKA, Japan (Jan. 5, 2021) Sailors conduct a security exercise on the pier of the Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76). Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, as well as the collective maritime interests of its allies and partners in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Zenaida Roth)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors conduct a training exercises [Image 3 of 3], by SN Zenaida Roth, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Security
    CVN 76
    USS Ronald Reagan
    US Navy

