USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors conduct a training exercises

210105-N-XU073-1032 YOKOSUKA, Japan (Jan. 5, 2021) Sailors conduct a security exercise on the pier of the Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76). Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, as well as the collective maritime interests of its allies and partners in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Zenaida Roth)

