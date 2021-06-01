USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors conduct maintenance

210106-N-XU073-1022 YOKOSUKA, Japan (Jan. 6, 2021) Information Systems Technician 3rd Class Julian Ransom, from Jacksonville, Florida, conducts maintenance on the fan wire aboard the Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76). Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, as well as the collective maritime interests of its allies and partners in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Zenaida Roth)

