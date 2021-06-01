210106-N-XU073-1022 YOKOSUKA, Japan (Jan. 6, 2021) Information Systems Technician 3rd Class Julian Ransom, from Jacksonville, Florida, conducts maintenance on the fan wire aboard the Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76). Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, as well as the collective maritime interests of its allies and partners in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Zenaida Roth)
|Date Taken:
|01.06.2021
|Date Posted:
|01.10.2021 23:01
|Photo ID:
|6477656
|VIRIN:
|200106-N-XU073-1022
|Resolution:
|4800x3200
|Size:
|9.33 MB
|Location:
|JP
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors conduct maintenance [Image 3 of 3], by SN Zenaida Roth, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
