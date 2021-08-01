The 1st Battalion, 38th Infantry Regiment, 1st Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division, hosts a Noncommissioned Officer Induction Ceremony at Fort Carson, Colorado, Jan. 8, 2021. The NCO Induction Ceremony also occurred on the 4th Inf. Div.'s monthly foundational readiness day, and it emphasized unit camaraderie and connections between junior NCOs and their leaders. (U.S. Army photo by Capt. Daniel Parker)
|Date Taken:
|01.08.2021
|Date Posted:
|01.10.2021 23:13
|Photo ID:
|6477655
|VIRIN:
|210108-A-UQ561-6285
|Resolution:
|6000x4000
|Size:
|14.87 MB
|Location:
|FORT CARSON, CO, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|2
This work, 1-38 IN NCO Induction Ceremony [Image 11 of 11], by CPT Daniel Parker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
