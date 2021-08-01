Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    1-38 IN NCO Induction Ceremony [Image 7 of 11]

    1-38 IN NCO Induction Ceremony

    FORT CARSON, CO, UNITED STATES

    01.08.2021

    Photo by Capt. Daniel Parker 

    1st Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division Public Affairs

    Sgt. Jesus Reyes, right, a combat medic assigned to Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 1st Battalion, 38th Infantry Regiment, 1st Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division, elbow bumps Command Sgt. Maj. John Ugarte, the senior enlisted leader for 1st Bn., 38th Inf. Reg. during a battalion Noncommissioned Officer Induction Ceremony at Fort Carson, Colorado, Jan. 8, 2021. The NCO Induction Ceremony also occurred on the 4th Inf. Div.'s monthly foundational readiness day, and it emphasized unit camaraderie and connections between junior NCOs and their leaders. (U.S. Army photo by Capt. Daniel Parker)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.08.2021
    Date Posted: 01.10.2021 23:17
    Photo ID: 6477651
    VIRIN: 210108-A-UQ561-6326
    Resolution: 5000x4000
    Size: 12.43 MB
    Location: FORT CARSON, CO, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 1-38 IN NCO Induction Ceremony [Image 11 of 11], by CPT Daniel Parker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    1-38 IN NCO Induction Ceremony
    1-38 IN NCO Induction Ceremony
    1-38 IN NCO Induction Ceremony
    1-38 IN NCO Induction Ceremony
    1-38 IN NCO Induction Ceremony
    1-38 IN NCO Induction Ceremony
    1-38 IN NCO Induction Ceremony
    1-38 IN NCO Induction Ceremony
    1-38 IN NCO Induction Ceremony
    1-38 IN NCO Induction Ceremony
    1-38 IN NCO Induction Ceremony

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    NCO Induction Ceremony
    FORSCOM
    1-38 IN
    People First
    Operation People First
    Foundational Readiness Day

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT