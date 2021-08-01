1-38 IN NCO Induction Ceremony

Sgt. Jesus Reyes, a combat medic assigned to Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 1st Battalion, 38th Infantry Regiment, 1st Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division, walks through a noncommissioned officer arch signifying his induction into the NCO Corps at Fort Carson, Colorado, Jan. 8, 2021. The NCO Induction Ceremony also occurred on the 4th Inf. Div.'s monthly foundational readiness day, and it emphasized unit camaraderie and connections between junior NCOs and their leaders. (U.S. Army photo by Capt. Daniel Parker)

