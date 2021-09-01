Arizona's Adjutant General Maj. Gen. McGuire walks through COVID Vaccination Site at the State Farm stadium in Glendale Ariz. on 09Jan2021. Arizona National Guard service members continue to support the community during this state of emergency response.
|Date Taken:
|01.09.2021
|Date Posted:
|01.10.2021 13:29
|Photo ID:
|6477299
|VIRIN:
|210109-A-UE246-973
|Resolution:
|4941x3348
|Size:
|9.04 MB
|Location:
|GLENDALE, AZ, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, AZNG Adjutant General Walks Through COVID Vaccination Site [Image 6 of 6], by SPC Mykaela Martin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
