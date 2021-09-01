Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AZNG Adjutant General Walks Through COVID Vaccination Site [Image 3 of 6]

    AZNG Adjutant General Walks Through COVID Vaccination Site

    GLENDALE, AZ, UNITED STATES

    01.09.2021

    Photo by Spc. Mykaela Martin 

    123rd Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Arizona's Adjutant General Maj. Gen. McGuire walks through COVID Vaccination Site at the State Farm stadium in Glendale Ariz. on 09Jan2021. Arizona National Guard service members continue to support the community during this state of emergency response.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.09.2021
    Date Posted: 01.10.2021 13:29
    Photo ID: 6477298
    VIRIN: 210109-A-UE246-894
    Resolution: 5184x3456
    Size: 10.73 MB
    Location: GLENDALE, AZ, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AZNG Adjutant General Walks Through COVID Vaccination Site [Image 6 of 6], by SPC Mykaela Martin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Vaccine
    Support
    Community
    Arizona
    National Guard
    COVID19

