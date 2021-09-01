Arizona's Adjutant General Maj. Gen. McGuire and Col. Leeper walk through COVID Vaccination Site at the State Farm stadium in Glendale Ariz. on 09Jan2021. Arizona National Guard service members continue to support the community during this state of emergency response.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.09.2021 Date Posted: 01.10.2021 13:28 Photo ID: 6477300 VIRIN: 210109-A-UE246-075 Resolution: 4794x2905 Size: 9.37 MB Location: GLENDALE, AZ, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, AZNG Adjutant General Walks Through COVID Vaccination Site [Image 6 of 6], by SPC Mykaela Martin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.