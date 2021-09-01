Minnesota National Guard COVID-19 Vaccination

Minnesota Guardsmen received the Moderna COVID-19 vaccination at the Army Aviation Support Facility in St. Cloud, Minn., Jan. 9, 2021. In preparation of an upcoming deployment, approximately 60 Soldiers assigned to Bravo Company, 2nd General Support Aviation Battalion, 211th Aviation Regiment received the first of a two-dose series of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccination. (Minnesota National Guard photo by Sgt. Luther C. Talks)

