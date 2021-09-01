Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Minnesota National Guard COVID-19 Vaccination [Image 19 of 19]

    Minnesota National Guard COVID-19 Vaccination

    ST. CLOUD, MN, UNITED STATES

    01.09.2021

    Photo by Sgt. Luther Talks 

    Minnesota National Guard

    Minnesota Guardsman completes a questionnaire prior to receiving the Moderna COVID-19 vaccination at the Army Aviation Support Facility in St. Cloud, Minn., Jan. 9, 2021. In preparation of an upcoming deployment, approximately 60 Soldiers assigned to Bravo Company, 2nd General Support Aviation Battalion, 211th Aviation Regiment received the first of a two-dose series of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccination. (Minnesota National Guard photo by Sgt. Luther C. Talks)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.09.2021
    Date Posted: 01.10.2021 13:01
    Photo ID: 6477295
    VIRIN: 210109-Z-YI679-1019
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 2.79 MB
    Location: ST. CLOUD, MN, US 
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Minnesota National Guard COVID-19 Vaccination [Image 19 of 19], by SGT Luther Talks, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Minnesota National Guard COVID-19 Vaccination
    Minnesota National Guard COVID-19 Vaccination
    Minnesota National Guard COVID-19 Vaccination
    Minnesota National Guard COVID-19 Vaccination
    Minnesota National Guard COVID-19 Vaccination
    Minnesota National Guard COVID-19 Vaccination
    Minnesota National Guard COVID-19 Vaccination
    Minnesota National Guard COVID-19 Vaccination
    Minnesota National Guard COVID-19 Vaccination
    Minnesota National Guard COVID-19 Vaccination
    Minnesota National Guard COVID-19 Vaccination
    Minnesota National Guard COVID-19 Vaccination
    Minnesota National Guard COVID-19 Vaccination
    Minnesota National Guard COVID-19 Vaccination
    Minnesota National Guard COVID-19 Vaccination
    Minnesota National Guard COVID-19 Vaccination
    Minnesota National Guard COVID-19 Vaccination
    Minnesota National Guard COVID-19 Vaccination
    Minnesota National Guard COVID-19 Vaccination

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Minnesota National Guard
    COVID-19

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT