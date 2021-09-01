Warrant Officer Michael Hymes assigned to Bravo Company, 2nd General Support Aviation Battalion, 211th Aviation Regiment, Minnesota National Guard, receives the Moderna COVID-19 vaccination at the Army Aviation Support Facility in St. Cloud, Minn., Jan. 9, 2021. In preparation of an upcoming deployment, approximately 60 Soldiers received the first of a two-dose series of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccination. (Minnesota National Guard photo by Sgt. Luther C. Talks)
|01.09.2021
|01.10.2021 13:01
|6477294
|210109-Z-YI679-1018
|8256x5504
|4.58 MB
|ST. CLOUD, MN, US
|FARMINGTON, MN, US
|4
|2
This work, Minnesota National Guard COVID-19 Vaccination [Image 19 of 19], by SGT Luther Talks, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
