Warrant Officer Michael Hymes assigned to Bravo Company, 2nd General Support Aviation Battalion, 211th Aviation Regiment, Minnesota National Guard, receives the Moderna COVID-19 vaccination at the Army Aviation Support Facility in St. Cloud, Minn., Jan. 9, 2021. In preparation of an upcoming deployment, approximately 60 Soldiers received the first of a two-dose series of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccination. (Minnesota National Guard photo by Sgt. Luther C. Talks)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.09.2021 Date Posted: 01.10.2021 13:01 Photo ID: 6477294 VIRIN: 210109-Z-YI679-1018 Resolution: 8256x5504 Size: 4.58 MB Location: ST. CLOUD, MN, US Hometown: FARMINGTON, MN, US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 2 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Minnesota National Guard COVID-19 Vaccination [Image 19 of 19], by SGT Luther Talks, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.