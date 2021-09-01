F-35 and Daily Operations Onboard USS America (LHA 6)

Aviation Ordnanceman Airman Jaymar Rodriguez, from Edinburg, Texas, assigned to the forward deployed amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6), loads ammunition into the ship’s starboard Mark 38 gun mount. America, lead ship of the America Amphibious Ready Group, along with the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of responsibility to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serve as a ready response force to defend peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Theodore Lee)

