Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Handling) Airman Micah Callwood, from New Haven, Conn., assigned to the forward-deployed amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6), directs an F-35B Lightning II fighter aircraft assigned to the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU) on the ship’s flight deck. America, lead ship of the America Amphibious Ready Group, 31st MEU team, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serve as a ready response force to defend peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Jonathan Berlier)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.09.2021 Date Posted: 01.09.2021 21:53 Photo ID: 6477006 VIRIN: 210109-N-BT681-1186 Resolution: 4233x2822 Size: 1.66 MB Location: PHILIPPINE SEA Web Views: 7 Downloads: 10 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, F-35 and Daily Operations Onboard USS America (LHA 6) [Image 9 of 9], by SN Jonathan Berlier, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.