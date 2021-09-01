Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    F-35 and Daily Operations Onboard USS America (LHA 6) [Image 6 of 9]

    F-35 and Daily Operations Onboard USS America (LHA 6)

    PHILIPPINE SEA

    01.09.2021

    Photo by Seaman Jonathan Berlier 

    USS America (LHA 6)   

    Senior Chief Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Handling) Mercedes Amador, from New York, assigned to the forward-deployed amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6), launches an F-35B Lightning II fighter aircraft assigned to the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU) from the ship’s flight deck. America, lead ship of the America Amphibious Ready Group, 31st MEU team, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serve as a ready response force to defend peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Jonathan Berlier)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.09.2021
    Date Posted: 01.09.2021 21:53
    Photo ID: 6477007
    VIRIN: 210109-N-BT681-1227
    Resolution: 4369x2913
    Size: 1.81 MB
    Location: PHILIPPINE SEA
    Web Views: 14
    Downloads: 12

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, F-35 and Daily Operations Onboard USS America (LHA 6) [Image 9 of 9], by SN Jonathan Berlier, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    F-35 and Daily Operations Onboard USS America (LHA 6)
    F-35 and Daily Operations Onboard USS America (LHA 6)
    F-35 and Daily Operations Onboard USS America (LHA 6)
    F-35 and Daily Operations Onboard USS America (LHA 6)
    F-35 and Daily Operations Onboard USS America (LHA 6)
    F-35 and Daily Operations Onboard USS America (LHA 6)
    F-35 and Daily Operations Onboard USS America (LHA 6)
    F-35 and Daily Operations Onboard USS America (LHA 6)
    F-35 and Daily Operations Onboard USS America (LHA 6)

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    forward-deployed
    flight operations
    F-35 Lightning
    USS America

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT