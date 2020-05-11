Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    PHNSY & IMF successfully undocks USS Wayne E. Meyer [Image 2 of 2]

    PHNSY &amp; IMF successfully undocks USS Wayne E. Meyer

    PEARL HARBOR, HI, UNITED STATES

    11.05.2020

    Photo by Dave Amodo 

    Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard and Intermediate Maintenance Facility

    Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard and Intermediate Maintenance Facility successfully undocked Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Wayne E. Meyer (DDG 108) on Nov. 5. Despite the challenges of COVID-19, the shipyard and its partners remain open for business, executing a major milestone ahead of completing the ship’s Dry Docking Selected Restricted Availability.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.05.2020
    Date Posted: 11.10.2020 19:00
    Photo ID: 6420407
    VIRIN: 201105-N-H0944-7611
    Resolution: 2400x3600
    Size: 2.82 MB
    Location: PEARL HARBOR, HI, US 
    Hometown: PEARL HARBOR, HI, US
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, PHNSY & IMF successfully undocks USS Wayne E. Meyer [Image 2 of 2], by Dave Amodo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    PHNSY &amp; IMF successfully undocks USS Wayne E. Meyer
    PHNSY &amp; IMF successfully undocks USS Wayne E. Meyer

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    PHNSY &amp; IMF successfully undocks USS Wayne E. Meyer

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard
    undocking
    USS Wayne E. Meyer
    PHNSY
    PHNSY&IMF
    PHNSY & IMF
    Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard & IMF

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT