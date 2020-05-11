Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard and Intermediate Maintenance Facility successfully undocked Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Wayne E. Meyer (DDG 108) on Nov. 5. Despite the challenges of COVID-19, the shipyard and its partners remain open for business, executing a major milestone ahead of completing the ship’s Dry Docking Selected Restricted Availability.
|Date Taken:
|11.05.2020
|Date Posted:
|11.10.2020 19:00
|Photo ID:
|6420407
|VIRIN:
|201105-N-H0944-7611
|Resolution:
|2400x3600
|Size:
|2.82 MB
|Location:
|PEARL HARBOR, HI, US
|Hometown:
|PEARL HARBOR, HI, US
This work, PHNSY & IMF successfully undocks USS Wayne E. Meyer [Image 2 of 2], by Dave Amodo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
