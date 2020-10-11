Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    PHNSY & IMF successfully undocks USS Wayne E. Meyer

    PEARL HARBOR, HI, UNITED STATES

    11.10.2020

    Story by Ashleigh Whitney 

    Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard and Intermediate Maintenance Facility

    JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, Hawaii – Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard and Intermediate Maintenance Facility (PHNSY & IMF) successfully undocked Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Wayne E. Meyer (DDG 108) on Nov. 5. Despite the challenges of COVID-19, the shipyard and its partners remain open for business, executing a major milestone ahead of completing the ship’s Dry Docking Selected Restricted Availability (DSRA).

    The combined efforts of the shipyard, the ship’s crew and contractors throughout Wayne E. Meyer’s availability and recent undocking ensure the project remains on track to return the ship to the fleet ready to meet the nation’s tasking when needed. Following the undocking, Wayne E. Meyer will complete the final stages of its DSRA pier-side.

    “I could not be more proud of the fantastic teamwork executed by the shipyard, the crew and our partners at Vigor Marine,” Capt. Greg Burton, PHNSY & IMF Commanding Officer. “I’m looking forward to seeing the team finish the availability strong and get Wayne E. Meyer back to the fleet ready for tasking.”

    This undocking marks PHNSY & IMF’s first availability partnering with Vigor Marine as the prime contractor.

    "Vigor has been able to successfully execute Wayne E. Meyer’s availability through early planning, constant communication, and teamwork, partnering with our government project management team as well as successful management of the same subcontractors who've worked at PHNSY & IMF for many years," said Tom Freeman, deputy project manager for Vigor Marine.

    A DSRA is a major availability during which the ship’s hull, engineering components and combat systems are maintained and modernized to ensure the vessel operates at full technical capacity and mission capability for its entire designed service life.

    Commissioned in 2009, Wayne E. Meyer is the Navy's 58th Arleigh Burke-class guided missile destroyer, which is home-ported in Pearl Harbor, Hawaii and assigned to Destroyer Squadron 31.


    For more news from Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard & IMF, visit navsea.navy.mil/Home/Shipyards/PHNS-IMF or facebook.com/PearlHarborNavalShipyard.

