Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard and Intermediate Maintenance Facility successfully undocked Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Wayne E. Meyer (DDG 108) on Nov. 5. Despite the challenges of COVID-19, the shipyard and its partners remain open for business, executing a major milestone ahead of completing the ship’s Dry Docking Selected Restricted Availability.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 11.05.2020 Date Posted: 11.10.2020 19:00 Photo ID: 6420406 VIRIN: 201105-N-H0944-7613 Resolution: 5470x3646 Size: 11.92 MB Location: PEARL HARBOR, HI, US Hometown: PEARL HARBOR, HI, US Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, PHNSY & IMF successfully undocks USS Wayne E. Meyer [Image 2 of 2], by Dave Amodo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.