Maj. Gen. Joseph Calloway, commanding general of U.S. Army Human Resources Command, spoke at the first funeral service. He said he considered it an honor to speak to the families of 17 heroes.
|Date Taken:
|11.10.2020
|Date Posted:
|11.10.2020 16:10
|Photo ID:
|6420058
|VIRIN:
|201110-A-QT978-0004
|Resolution:
|5472x3648
|Size:
|1.5 MB
|Location:
|FORT KNOX, KY, US
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Fort Knox joins Kentucky cemetery to render COVID-delayed funeral honors to 65 veterans [Image 3 of 3], by Eric Pilgrim, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Fort Knox joins Kentucky cemetery to render COVID-delayed funeral honors to 65 veterans
LEAVE A COMMENT