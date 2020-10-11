Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Fort Knox joins Kentucky cemetery to render COVID-delayed funeral honors to 65 veterans [Image 2 of 3]

    Fort Knox joins Kentucky cemetery to render COVID-delayed funeral honors to 65 veterans

    FORT KNOX, KY, UNITED STATES

    11.10.2020

    Photo by Eric Pilgrim 

    Fort Knox

    Cathy Plowman and a family member inspect a brick dedicated to her husband Ed, who died March 15, 2020, at the start of the COVID-19 outbreak.

    Date Taken: 11.10.2020
    Date Posted: 11.10.2020 16:10
    Location: FORT KNOX, KY, US 
    veteran
    Fort Knox
    Kentucky
    Veterans Day
    funeral
    Army
    Kentucky Veterans Cemetery Central
    Casualty Assistance Center

