Cathy Plowman and a family member inspect a brick dedicated to her husband Ed, who died March 15, 2020, at the start of the COVID-19 outbreak.
|11.10.2020
|11.10.2020 16:10
|6420057
|201110-A-QT978-0003
|1939x3342
|1.49 MB
|FORT KNOX, KY, US
|0
Fort Knox joins Kentucky cemetery to render COVID-delayed funeral honors to 65 veterans
